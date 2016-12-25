Arrests follow Christmas morning street brawl in England

LONDON — It took police units, police dogs and a helicopter to control a massive Christmas morning brawl in the town of Woking, England.

Police said four people were arrested in a fight that broke out early on Christmas morning and involved as many as 100 people in the town located 25 miles (40 kilometres ) southwest of London.

Surrey Police Chief Clinton Blackburn said coins were thrown at police who arrived on the scene at 3 a.m. It took roughly an hour to bring the situation under control.

Blackburn said Christmas Eve is a popular night for socializing but that festivities "soured" when "a large group of people" started fighting in the streets in Woking. It's not clear what they were fighting about.