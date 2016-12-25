The Latest: Russian official rules out terrorism in crash
MOSCOW — The Latest on the crash of a Russian aircraft with 92 people on board en route to Russia's air base in Syria (all times local):
11:25 a.m.
A Russian official says the crash of a Russian military passenger plane into the Black Sea could have been caused by a technical malfunction or a crew error, but he believes it could not have been terrorism because the plane was operated by the military.
The plane was en route to Russia's air base in Syria with 92 people on board when it crashed shortly after taking off from the resort town of Sochi. At least one body has been found and there is no word on whether anyone survived.
___
9:45 a.m.
The ministry said earlier that the plane disappeared from radars shortly after takeoff from the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Sunday. It carried eight crew and 83 passengers, including members of the world-famous Alexandrov military choir.
The ministry says rescue teams found fragments of the plane at a distance of about 1.5