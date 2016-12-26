Atheist group offers church-like gathering in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A new Salt Lake City atheist group is offering non-believers a church-like service that offers music, readings and community for those who don't belong to the state's dominant religion, Mormonism, or other faith groups

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2hWO3cy ) the Sunday Assembly hopes to use its weekly gatherings to build a community and change perceptions people have about atheists.

Organizer Nichelle Reed says the group doesn't focus on the supernatural but won't tell those who do that they're wrong.

The assembly started holding weekly meetings in September at an event space at Trolley Square.

It's modeled after a similar secular assembly launched by two London comedians almost four years ago. There's now more than 70 Sunday Assemblies in the U.S. and around the world.

