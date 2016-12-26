Indonesia court: Jakarta governor blasphemy trial to proceed
JAKARTA, Indonesia — An Indonesian court ruled Tuesday that the blasphemy trial of the minority Christian governor of the country's capital will proceed.
Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is charged with insulting Islam and desecrating the
The blasphemy controversy erupted when a video circulated online in which Ahok lightheartedly said that people were being deceived if they believed his detractors who asserted that the
The five-judge panel overruled
Hearings will resume next Tuesday at the North Jakarta District Court, which will be moved to southern Jakarta after the Supreme Court approved the prosecutors' request for a bigger courtroom.
Several hundred members of anti- and pro-Ahok groups have gathered outside the court for every hearing, but have been kept apart by police.
Protests against Ahok, led by conservative Muslims and which drew hundreds of thousands of people, have kept Jakarta, the capital, on edge for weeks. A Nov. 4 protest there turned violent, with one death and dozens of police and protesters injured.
Ahok, an ally of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, faces up to five years in prison if found guilty. He is the first ethnic Chinese governor of Jakarta and the first Christian governor in more than half a century.
In his
His blasphemy trial has shaken the government and exposed religious and racial fault lines in the world's most populous Muslim nation.