Michael Weissenstein named AP Caribbean news director

MEXICO CITY — Michael Weissenstein, a veteran correspondent and editor who currently serves as Cuba bureau chief for The Associated Press, has been named all-formats news director of a newly unified Caribbean Bureau, headquartered in Havana.
The appointment means that the AP is returning its Caribbean base of operations to Cuba, the region's largest country, for the first time in 55 years. The decision was announced Monday by Paul Haven, news director for Latin America and the Caribbean.
"Mike is an excellent journalist and wordsmith who has shepherded our coverage of Cuba through the island's 2014 rapprochement with the United States to the death of Fidel Castro last month," said Haven. "I'm thrilled that he will be expanding his reach to the rest of the Caribbean."
Weissenstein, 42, will be in charge of all formats in more than 15 countries and territories throughout the Caribbean including Puerto Rico, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, as well as Suriname, Guyana and French Guiana on the northern tip of South America.
Cuba was AP's Caribbean headquarters until 1961, when the botched United States invasion at the Bay of Pigs raised tensions. Then-Chief of Caribbean Services Harold K. Milks sought refuge in the Swiss Embassy until he and 100 others were flown to Miami a month later.
Weissenstein has been a correspondent in Mexico City, an editor in the AP's New York and London offices, and a reporter in the New York City bureau. He has reported for the AP from more than a dozen countries in Latin America, Europe and the Middle East.