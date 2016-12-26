The Latest: Japan Prime Minister visits Ehime Maru memorial

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — The Latest on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Hawaii (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has visited a memorial to those who died when a U.S. Navy submarine collided with a Japanese fishing vessel 15 years ago.

Shinzo visited the Ehime Maru Memorial in Honolulu on Monday. Nine boys and men died when the USS Greeneville rammed the Ehime Maru off Oahu on Feb. 9, 2001.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy were among those who joined Abe for the solemn visit.

Abe is in Hawaii to recognize the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. On Tuesday, he'll visit the USS Arizona Memorial, which honours sailors and Marines who were killed in the attack 75 years ago.

U.S. President Barack Obama will join Abe at Pearl Harbor.

___

9:40 a.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in Hawaii to recognize the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor.

Abe arrived Monday for the historic visit. He will be the first Japanese prime minister to visit the memorial that honours sailors and Marines killed in the 1941 attack.

The memorial will be closed to the public Tuesday when he visits with U.S. President Barack Obama, who is vacationing in Hawaii with his family.