The Latest: Interstate 94 opened from Montana to Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D.

2:20 p.m.

North Dakota officials have re-opened Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Dickinson, but motorists are still advised not to travel.

North Dakota's Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation said Monday that drifting and blowing snow is causing low visibility and dangerous driving conditions.

Nearly all of I-94 from Dickinson to Fargo remains closed. Motorists who drive past the roadblocks can be fined up to $250.

Other major closures include I-29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border, U.S. Highway 2 from Minot to Grand Forks and U.S. Highway 83 from Minot to Bismarck.

No-travel advisories are out for much of North Dakota, including the Williston, Dickinson, Minot, Bismarck, Mandan, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Valley City and Grand Forks areas.

11:50 a.m.

Add Minot International Airport to the list of closures in North Dakota due to winter storm conditions.

The city of Minot says the airport is expected to re-open Tuesday at 3 a.m. Officials say severe whiteout conditions mean no airplanes can land or depart.

The airport's website shows at least eight arrivals and at least eight departures cancelled. The airports serving Fargo and Bismarck also list flight cancellations on their websites , but airport officials didn't immediately answer telephone calls for comment.

Other closures include roadways such as Interstate 94 across nearly all of North Dakota because of dangerous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service in Bismarck says a blizzard warning will remain in effect for most of the state into the afternoon or early evening.

10:10 a.m.

Interstate 94 is now closed across nearly all of North Dakota due to dangerous driving conditions.

The state Department of Transportation and the Highway Patrol extended the closure Monday morning to cover all of I-94 from the Montana border to Fargo, with the exception of the Dickinson and Bismarck-Mandan metro areas.

Authorities are warning of life-threatening driving conditions as blowing and drifting snow are creating near-zero visibility on slippery roadways. Motorists who drive past the roadblocks can be fined up to $250.

Other major closures include I-29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border, and U.S. Highway 2 from Grand Forks to Minot.