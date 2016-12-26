The Latest: Wounded trooper remains in critical condition

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on the shooting of an Oregon State Police trooper (all times local):

2 p.m.

Oregon State Police have identified the trooper who was critically wounded in shooting Christmas night.

The agency said on its Facebook page that 32-year-old Nic Cederberg underwent surgery at a Portland hospital Monday. He remains in critical condition, surrounded by friends and family.

Cederberg was shot multiple times by a homicide suspect after police found a deceased woman at a home in King City. The suspect died in an exchange of gunfire.

Cederberg has been with state police for seven years and is a U.S. Army veteran.

___

6:30 a.m.

Authorities say an Oregon State Police trooper suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot by a homicide suspect late Christmas night.

Sgt. David Thompson of the Washington County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, 30-year-old James Tylka, was fatally shot in the incident.

According to Thompson, police in suburban Portland found a woman deceased after responding to a call of shots fired. Tylka was later seen driving and a chase ensued.

It ended with an exchange of gunfire about 20 miles south of Portland.

The wounded trooper was taken to a Portland hospital. His name has not been released, but police say he has been with the department for seven years.