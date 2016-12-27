German leaders want to keep border controls in place

BERLIN — Senior German politicians say they want to keep border controls imposed amid last year's migrant influx in place beyond mid-February, when they're currently due to expire.

With a national election expected in September and German leaders seeking to draw lessons from last week's attack on a Berlin Christmas market, there's little appetite for dropping border checks.

Stephan Mayer, a home affairs spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Union bloc, told Deutschlandfunk radio Tuesday: "As long as the danger and threat in Germany is as high as at present, we cannot help but keep the internal border controls."