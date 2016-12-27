Gloomy start to year of rooster as bird flu hits South Korea
A
A
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The year of the rooster looks set for a gloomy start. Egg prices are soaring and new year's festivals are being
South Korea's government said Tuesday that about 26 million head of poultry will be culled by Wednesday including about one-third of the country's egg-laying hens after the H5N6 strain of avian influenza was found in farms and parks.
Egg prices paid by wholesalers have almost doubled from a year earlier while prices paid by consumers jumped 30
It all spells an inauspicious start to the year of the rooster, or chicken, according to the Asian zodiac.