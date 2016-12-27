Kuwaiti court sentences Filipina to 10 years over IS pledge

KUWAIT CITY — A Kuwaiti criminal court has sentenced a Filipina to 10 years in prison for pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group.

The court ruling Monday, which can be appealed, also calls for her deportation from the country after she serves her prison sentence.

The woman was arrested in August and accused of joining the terror group through its affiliate in Libya via email while working as a maid.?

Tiny, oil-rich Kuwait has been hit by Islamic State attacks before.