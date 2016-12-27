McCain: permanent US troops in Estonia, rather than rotation

TALLINN, Estonia — Sen. John McCain has pledged U.S. support to the security of Russia's three Baltic neighbours amid worries that the U.S. may not be fully committed to the defence of NATO allies following statements by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. He added that Washington should consider basing troops permanently at least in Estonia.

McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says that while Washington remains committed to "strong" NATO operations, bilateral U.S.-Estonian military co-operation could be made more effective by upgrading U.S. troop status from less-than-a-year rotation to permanent.