Non-profit leader who wrote racist Michelle Obama post fired

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia non-profit group has fired its director after she wrote a Facebook post referring to first lady Michelle Obama as an "ape in heels."

Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin's office said Tuesday that Pamela Ramsey Taylor, executive director of the Clay County Development Corp., was removed following an agreement with the non-profit 's board of directors.

Taylor's racist social media comments were not directly mentioned as the reason.

However, Tomblin spokeswoman Jessica Tice says the state requested "specific assurances" the non-profit is following anti-discrimination policies and has been assured Taylor is gone as director.

She says another agency will manage it for six months while the non-profit makes any changes needed for compliance as a state contractor.