'Rogue One' tops holiday weekend box office with $96.1M
LOS ANGELES — "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" continues to soar at the box office, adding $96.1 million in ticket sales and beating a spate of new releases to remain No. 1 over the holiday weekend.
The animated animal tale "Sing" won the battle for second place with a $54.9 million debut. Three other new releases, "Passengers," ''Why Him?" and "Assassin's Creed," rounded out the top five.
Ticket sales have already topped $11 billion for the year in the U.S. and Canada, according to comScore.
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Disney, $96,119,405, 4,157 locations, $23,122 average, $318,119,079, 2 weeks.
2. "Sing," Universal, $54,931,630, 4,022 locations, $13,658 average, $75,544,270, 1 week.
3. "Passengers," Sony, $22,685,000, 3,478 locations, $6,522 average, $30,010,201, 1 week.
4. "Why Him?" 20th Century Fox, $15,536,420, 2,917 locations, $5,326 average, $15,536,420, 1 week.
5. "Assassin's Creed," 20th Century Fox, $14,800,946, 2,970 locations, $4,983 average, $22,293,344, 1 week.
6. "Moana," Disney, $12,554,860, 2,687 locations, $4,672 average, $185,587,051, 5 weeks.
7. "Fences," Paramount, $11,600,170, 2,233 locations, $5,195 average, $11,791,685, 2 weeks.
8. "La La Land," Lionsgate, $9,242,782, 734 locations, $12,592 average, $17,125,493, 3 weeks.
9. "Office Christmas Party," Paramount, $7,047,209, 2,441 locations, $2,887 average, $44,086,811, 3 weeks.
10. "Collateral Beauty," Warner Bros., $6,375,000, 3,028 locations, $2,105 average, $17,376,500, 2 weeks.
11. "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them," Warner Bros., $4,615,000, 1,966 locations, $2,347 average, $215,920,251, 6 weeks.
12. "Dangal," UTV Communications, $4,298,016, 331 locations, $12,985 average, $5,132,049, 1 week.
13. "Manchester By The Sea," Roadside Attractions, $2,761,541, 1,213 locations, $2,277 average, $19,476,657, 6 weeks.
14. "Jackie," Fox Searchlight, $1,877,917, 348 locations, $5,396 average, $4,189,359, 4 weeks.
15. "Lion," The Weinstein Company, $1,537,598, 500 locations, $3,075 average, $2,391,031, 5 weeks.
16. "Arrival," Paramount, $1,523,947, 456 locations, $3,342 average, $89,826,305, 7 weeks.
17. "Doctor Strange," Disney, $1,056,741, 538 locations, $1,964 average, $228,675,707, 8 weeks.
18. "Hidden Figures," 20th Century Fox, $838,571, 25 locations, $33,543 average, $838,571, 1 week.
19. "Trolls," 20th Century Fox, $631,553, 499 locations, $1,266 average, $148,897,711, 8 weeks.
20. "Hacksaw Ridge," Lionsgate, $492,658, 428 locations, $1,151 average, $63,865,534, 8 weeks.
