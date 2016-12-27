Russia: Ukraine's ban on military exports not a big problem
MOSCOW — A senior Russian military official says domestic industries have learned to produce engines and other parts previously imported from Ukraine.
Deputy
Ukraine cut all military exports to Russia after Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea and support for a pro-Russia insurgency in eastern Ukraine.
Until then, Russia had depended on Ukrainian
Borisov says Russia has launched its own production of helicopter engines and ship turbines that previously were purchased from Ukraine.