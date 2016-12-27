Somali Parliament sworn in amid UN criticism over elections

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia's chief justice has sworn in 243 new members of parliament amid criticism from the international community over irregularities in their elections.

The lawmakers are to select the country's president on a date to be announced.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia called Tuesday for a redo of the flawed balloting that took place for some seats in October and November. It says there were a number of "egregious cases of abuse of the electoral process, including seats reserved for women candidates only that were ultimately taken by male candidates."

In a statement, the U.N. Somalia mission said violence, corruption, intimidation and the unauthorized substitution of electoral college delegates also marred voting.