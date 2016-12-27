The Latest: 3 suspects arrested in Anchorage double homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on arrests in an Anchorage double homicide on Christmas Eve (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the Anchorage Police Department says a third man connected to a Christmas Eve double homicide is in custody.

Renee Oistad says 19-year-old Deanthony Malik Harris was arrested Monday.

He's charged with two counts of second-degree murder and single counts of armed robbery and burglary in the deaths of 32-year-old Danielle Brooks and 38-year-old Christopher Brooks.

The couple was shot around 4 p.m. Dec. 24 at their northeast Anchorage home.

Police say Harris, 20-year-old Jaylyn Franklin and 22-year-old Lamarkus Mann knew Christopher Brooks and went to his home to rob him.

Police say Mann first shot Danielle Brooks. During a struggle over his gun, shots mortally wounded Christopher Brooks and struck Harris.

Harris was arrested Monday at an Anchorage hospital. Online court records do not list his attorney.

Police arrested Franklin on Monday and Mann on Tuesday morning.

___

9:30 a.m.

Anchorage police have arrested a man sought in a weekend double homicide.

Police on Tuesday arrested 22-year-old Lamarkus Mann at a motel on the city's west side.

Mann had been sought on a murder warrant in the deaths Saturday of 32-year-old Danielle Brooks and 38-year-old Christopher Brooks. Police say they were shot at their home during a robbery.

In an announcement, police say they received several anonymous tips and tracked Mann to the Lakeshore Motel in the Spenard neighbourhood . They were told Mann was with another person.

The department SWAT team and other officers surrounded a room at the motel and ordered people inside to come out. Mann emerged and surrendered.