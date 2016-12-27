The Latest: Interstate 94 reopens across North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on the aftermath of the holiday storm in North Dakota (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

Authorities have now reopened Interstate 94 across all of North Dakota as the state recovers from the holiday storm.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation says it reopened Interstate 94 between Dickinson and Jamestown Tuesday morning. It also reopened U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to the Canadian border and U.S. Highways 2 and 52 east of Minot.

And authorities have now lifted a no-travel advisory for the Williston, Dickinson, Devils Lake, and Grand Forks areas. However, a no-travel advisory remains in effect for highways in the Minot, Bismarck-Mandan, Jamestown and Valley City areas due to blowing and drifting snow creating near-zero visibility.

___

7:40 a.m.

Authorities are still advising no travel on highways across a large part of North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation says Interstate 94 remains closed from Dickinson to Jamestown except for the Bismarck-Mandan area. Other closed highways include U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Minot and U.S. Highways 2 and 52 east of Minot. The city of Minot has lifted its no-travel advisory, however.