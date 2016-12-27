Turkey cannot confirm IS video of alleged soldiers' killings
ANKARA, Turkey — A government official says Turkey has no information to confirm a video released by the Islamic State group that purportedly shows two Turkish soldiers being burned alive.
However, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus on Tuesday warned journalists and social media users not to share the alleged video, saying it served terror purposes to "demoralize the Turkish public."
Kurtulmus says: "there is no confirmed information from the Turkish Armed Forces or the National
Turkey restricted access to social media
Turkey sent ground troops into Syria in August to support Syrian opposition forces trying to clear a border area of IS militants.