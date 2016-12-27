US home prices rise 5.1 per cent in October
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose again in October as buyers bidding for scarce properties drove prices higher.
The Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 5.1
The broader Case-Shiller national home price index was up 5.6
Prices rose 10.7
Home sales and prices have been helped by healthy demand, tight supplies and low mortgage rates.
The National Association of Realtors said last week that fewer than 1.9 million homes were on the market in November, down 9
But the cheap loans may be vanishing. The rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage last week reached 4.30
Rates have surged since the Nov. 8 election of Donald Trump. Investors have bid rates higher because they believe the president-elect's plans for tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending will drive up economic growth and inflation.
And the Federal Reserve, citing improvement in the U.S. economy, this month raised short-term U.S. interest rates for only the second time in a decade.