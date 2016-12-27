US stock indexes edges higher in early trading

Stocks moved modestly higher in early trading Tuesday as U.S. markets reopened following the holiday weekend. Materials and energy companies were among the biggest gainers, while utilities and real estate stocks headed lower. A key gauge of housing values showed U.S. home prices increased again in October.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average added 41 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 19,974 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time, moving past its intraday record set a week ago. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 9 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 2,273. The Nasdaq composite index rose 47 points, or 0.9 per cent , to 5,509.

RETAILERS RISE: Several retailers were moving higher in early trading. Bed Bath & Beyond rose 83 cents, or 2 per cent , to $41.60, while Gap added 39 cents, or 1.7 per cent , to $22.97. Urban Outfitters gained 45 cents, or 1.6 per cent , to $28.87.

NEW DRUG: Biogen rose 2.5 per cent on news that the Federal Drug Administration approved the company's treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic disorder. The FDA approved the drug, Spinraza, late Friday. The stock added $7.41 to $294.94.

MANUFACTURING FALLOUT: Endologix slumped 15.2 per cent after the drugmaker said that the FDA has ordered it to cease shipping a device used to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms because of manufacturing problems. The company said the problem only affects some sizes of its AFX Endovascular AAA system and that no clinical problems have been reported. Endologix shares lost $1.10 to $6.10.

HOME PRICES: An index of U.S. home prices increased in October, as buyers bidding for scarce properties drove home prices higher. The Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 5.1 per cent in October from a year earlier after climbing 5 per cent in September. The broader Case-Shiller national home price index was up 5.6 per cent in October and has fully recovered from the financial crisis.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was up 0.2 per cent , while the CAC 40 of France was 0.1 per cent higher. Markets in Britain are closed for Boxing Day. Earlier in Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 was nearly flat. The Kospi of South Korea rose 0.2 per cent , while India's Sensex added 0.8 per cent . Markets in Hong Kong and Australia were closed for Boxing Day.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude was up 55 cents, or 1 per cent , at $53.57 a barrel in New York. Oil markets were closed Monday for the holiday. On Friday, benchmark U.S. crude gained 7 cents. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was up 52 cents at $55.67 a barrel in London.