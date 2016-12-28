Debbie Reynolds in hospital after possible stroke, media reports

Actress Debbie Reynolds has been taken to hospital with a possible stroke, just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, according to media reports.

Reynolds, 84, was taken to a Los Angeles emergency room on Wednesday afternoon after ambulances were called to the home of her son, Todd Fisher, reports the gossip website TMZ.

A source told the Los Angeles Times that Reynolds was complaining of breathing problems, the newspaper reports.

The Los Angeles Fire Department, which operates EMT service in the area, told the Star that an adult female was taken to Cedars Sinai hospital in “fair to serious” condition Wednesday, after crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Coldwater Canyon, Beverly Hills, just after 1 p.m.

Officials did not have the patient’s age and said they could not reveal patient names.

Reynolds and Todd Fisher were, according to TMZ, discussing funeral plans for Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday from a heart attack, at age 60.

Extended family member Joely Fisher, Carrie Fisher’s half sister, tweeted support for Reynolds on Wednesday evening:

Reynolds rose to fame as the female lead of Singin’ in the Rain, opposite Gene Kelly. She was just 19 years old while shooting the film, which the American Film Institute ranks as the greatest movie musical of all time.

Reynolds went on to star in such classic films as How the West Was Won and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, for which she was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar.

The actress’s personal life became tabloid fodder in 1959 when her husband, crooner Eddie Fisher, left Reynolds for her best friend, Elizabeth Taylor.