Florida family sues hospital after toddler swallows battery

MIAMI — A Florida family has sued a hospital for malpractice, saying their baby suffered severe burns because it took too long to remove a coin-sized battery that she swallowed.

Parents Cole Parsons and Courtney Thorne said in a lawsuit Wednesday that Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville should have taken out the lithium battery within two hours, which is recommended by poison control centres . They are also suing Dr. David Smith, who they say downplayed the dangers. The battery was removed about five hours after the parents arrived at the hospital.