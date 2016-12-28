Minnesota officer fired after hit in video now reinstated

RICHFIELD, Minn. — An arbitrator has reinstated a Minnesota police officer who was fired after a Twitter video appeared to show him hitting a Somali-American teen.

Richfield police say the arbitrator reversed Nate Kinsey's termination Wednesday, gave him a three-day suspension and reinstated him.

Kinsey was placed on paid administrative leave, and the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and a special prosecutor reviewed the case. They declined to charge him. But the 10-year department veteran was fired after an internal investigation.

Police Chief Jay Henthorne says the city is weighing its appeal options. Kinsey did not return a call for comment.