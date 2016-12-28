Refugee hopes to spark free press in Gambia
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The founder and executive director of a Rhode Island refugee organization says he's planning to start a newspaper in the West African country he fled a decade ago.
Omar Bah says he plans to launch a private, independent newspaper in Gambia that will be an alternative to government-controlled media there.
Bah is a former Gambian journalist. He says he fled the country in 2006 after being beaten, kicked and tortured while trying to cover a secret trial. He arrived in Rhode Island in 2007. He directs the Providence-based Refugee Dream Center.
Bah announced his plans in a First Amendment blog run by Roger Williams University.
He says he's motivated by a government crisis involving Gambia's longtime ruler, President Yahya Jammeh, who lost a Dec. 1 election but hasn't accepted defeat.