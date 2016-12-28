Rock-wielding protesters attack Argentine leader's vehicle

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's presidential office says a vehicle carrying President Mauricio Macri has been attacked by rock-wielding protesters who broke two windows. The president himself was not injured.

The office says about 10 people were involved in the attack, which came Wednesday as Macri was heading to a ceremony to inaugurate a tourist information centre in the southern town of Villa Traful, about 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometres ) southwest of the capital.

The statement doesn't identify the protesters, but says Macri has continued with his normal schedule.