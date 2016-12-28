The Latest: Car involved in drive-by shooting of boy found
KEARNS, Utah — The Latest on a 9-year-old Utah boy who was shot in a drive-by shooting (all times local):
4:50 p.m.
Police say a car reported in the drive-by shooting of a 9-year-old Utah boy has been found abandoned in Salt Lake City.
Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen says the car was found about 15 miles away from the shooting in a
Hansen says the boy was critical condition at a hospital and expected to be in surgery for several hours.
He says the boy was in backseat of a car next to other children when he was hit.
Police say they believe the shooting may be gang-related and someone else may have been the target.
3:25 p.m.
Utah police say a 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting.
Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen says the boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in the town of Kearns, Utah, and was flown about 15 miles away to a Salt Lake City hospital.
Hansen said the boy was in the backseat of an SUV parked on the street near an intersection. A Black BMW sedan driving on a cross street fired at least one shot as it passed. The bullet went through the SUV's windshield, hitting the boy.
Hansen says police believe the shooting may be gang-related and someone else was the target. Hansen did not have further details, including whether anyone else was nearby.
He says police are interviewing witnesses and searching for the BMW.