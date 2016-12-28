The Latest: President Obama hits links with 3 of his pals

HONOLULU — The Latest on President Barack Obama family vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

President Barack Obama is spending the day hitting the links at Kapolei Golf Course on the west side of Oahu, where the skies are a bit sunnier.

Obama is playing golf with three of his friends, Mike Ramos, Bobby Titcomb and Greg Orme.

Obama's motorcade left his Kailua vacation rental home at 10:48 a.m. under partly cloudy skies. As it made its way over the mountain pass, he took in views of the lush, green and misty Koolau mountains.

The motorcade arrived in Kapolei around 11:30 a.m.

___

8:05 a.m.

President Barack Obama has started the twelfth day of his holiday vacation in Hawaii with a workout at a gym at Marine Corps Base Hawaii near his rental home in Kailua.

It was raining as his motorcade entered the base Wednesday then the sun peeked out and a rainbow arched over the base.