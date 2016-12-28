The Latest: Trump tweets criticism of Obama

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

9:40 a.m.

President Barack Obama seems to be getting under his successor's skin.

President-elect Donald Trump says on Twitter that he's doing his "best" to "disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks."

He says he "Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!"

Obama told his former White House adviser David Axelrod in a podcast released Monday that he believes he could have won had he run for a third term. Trump said he disagreed.