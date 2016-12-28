The Latest: Twin boys die, man burned in south LA house fire

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a deadly house fire in South Los Angeles (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Two little twin boys have died following a house fire in South Los Angeles.

Coroner's Assistant Chief Ed Winter says Brenton and Braeson Fortson were pronounced dead at a hospital Tuesday night.

The coroner's office had their ages listed as 3 but relatives have told reporters they were 2 years old.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says a man suffered critical facial burns and a 4-year-old girl was rescued uninjured by a neighbour .

Two uninjured women were found outside the home, which had holiday decorations.

Firefighters had to force entry through security bars and doors. The Fire Department says there was no immediate evidence of working smoke alarms in the heavily damaged house.

