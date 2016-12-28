US pending home sales fell in November

WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in November. The decrease likely reflects rising mortgage rates and the shallow inventory of properties on the market.

The National Association of Realtors says its seasonally adjusted pending home sales index fell 2.5 per cent to 107.3, its lowest reading since the start of 2016. Pending sales declined in the Midwest, South and West, while improving in the Northeast.

Mortgage rates began to surge after Donald Trump's presidential win in November, making it more expensive to purchase a home. Average 30-year fixed rate mortgages were 4.3 per cent last week, up from a 52-week low of 3.4 per cent .