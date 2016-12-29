Chilean marines on trial for alleged sexual snooping
SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile's navy is holding a court martial for eight marines accused of making and distributing video images of female colleagues in their dormitory aboard a frigate.
The newspaper La Estrella de Valparaiso says the marines are accused of planting small cameras in the women's dormitory and distributing the images over social media.
President Michelle Bachelet sent a tweet about the case on Thursday saying, "We will end all forms of violence against women."
Bachelet integrated women into Chile's navy in 2005 when she was