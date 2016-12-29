Chilean marines on trial for alleged sexual snooping

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile's navy is holding a court martial for eight marines accused of making and distributing video images of female colleagues in their dormitory aboard a frigate.

Defence Minister Jose Antonio Gomez says the marines would be expelled from the military if convicted and could face up to five years in prison.

The newspaper La Estrella de Valparaiso says the marines are accused of planting small cameras in the women's dormitory and distributing the images over social media.

President Michelle Bachelet sent a tweet about the case on Thursday saying, "We will end all forms of violence against women."