Germany: chemical odours lead police to failed alchemist
BERLIN — A German landlady's concerns about suspicious chemical
The woman went to police in Braubach, near the western city of Koblenz, on Wednesday, concerned that she hadn't seen her 28-year-old tenant for some time. Police said Thursday that officers found a range of chemicals, and at first suspected he was running an illegal drug lab.
Further checks and questioning of the tenant, who was on a trip to southern Germany, revealed that he had been using the chemicals to try to extract gold.
The man had gone to visit acquaintances, including a physicist, for advice. They suggested he give up.