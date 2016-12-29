Haiti postpones release of official election results
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti has delayed publication of the final, certified results of its disputed presidential election.
Electoral authorities said late Wednesday that they will release the results on Jan. 3. A preliminary tally gave a big victory to Jovenel Moise, the candidate backed by Haiti's previous president. He topped his closest challenger by more than 385,000 votes in the Nov. 20 election redo.
Officials said the results of legislative races will be published starting on Thursday.