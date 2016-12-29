Iraqi troops resume Mosul fight after 2-week lull

MOSUL, Iraq — Iraqi troops have pushed deeper into Mosul after a two-week lull in the operation to retake the Islamic State-held city.

Backed by airstrikes, Iraqi special forces, army troops and federal police launched a push on five neighbourhoods early Thursday. Smoke rose across the city as explosions and machine-gun fire echoed through the streets.

Stiff resistance by the militants, civilians trapped inside their houses and bad weather have slowed advances in the more than two-month-old offensive to recapture Iraq's second largest city, the extremist group's last urban bastion in the country.