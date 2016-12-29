Long-term US mortgage rates rise, staying near 2014 highs

WASHINGTON — Long-term US mortgage rates ticked up again this week, staying at their highest levels since early 2014.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac on Thursday reported the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans rose to an average 4.32 per cent from 4.30 per cent last week. That average is at its highest since April 2014. It's a sharp increase from a 30-year rate that averaged 3.65 per cent for all of 2016, the lowest level recorded from records going back to 1971.

The average for a 15-year mortgage rose to 3.55 per cent from 3.52 per cent last week.