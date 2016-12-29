Long-term US mortgage rates rise, staying near 2014 highs
WASHINGTON — Long-term US mortgage rates ticked up again this week, staying at their highest levels since early 2014.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac on Thursday reported the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans rose to an average 4.32
The average for a 15-year mortgage rose to 3.55
Rates began to climb after the November 8 election of Donald Trump. Investors have bid rates higher out of the belief that the president-elect's plans for tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending will increase economic growth and inflation.