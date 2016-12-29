Madrid to lift unprecedented car restrictions as smog eases

Madrid's town hall says smog levels have dropped enough to allow the city to end unprecedented restrictions it had announced on vehicle circulation.

City environment councillor Ines Sabanes said Thursday's ban on vehicles with plates ending in an even number will not be extended. Other measures, including a ban on street parking for non-residents and reduced speed limits, will continue.

Madrid ordered the traffic limits, a first for a Spanish city, due to excess levels of nitrogen dioxide in the air.