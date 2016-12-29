Madrid to lift unprecedented car restrictions as smog eases
Madrid's town hall says smog levels have dropped enough to allow the city to end unprecedented restrictions it had announced on vehicle circulation.
Madrid ordered the traffic limits, a first for a Spanish city, due to excess levels of nitrogen dioxide in the air.
Sabanes said weather conditions continued to be bad, mainly due to a lack of rain and wind, and authorities would continue to monitor the situation.