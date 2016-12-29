Maryland: Deputy and 2nd man shot in exchange of gunfire

CHESTERTOWN, Md. — Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot and critically wounded and another man also was shot in an exchange of gunfire at a home on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Department spokesman Lt. Dale Patrick told local media outlets that deputies were initially called to a domestic disturbance at a Chestertown home Wednesday night. After midnight, the woman involved in that incident showed up at the sheriff's department's headquarters.

When a deputy escorted her home to collect belongings, Patrick says a man fired at the deputy, who returned fire. Patrick says both the deputy and the man were struck.