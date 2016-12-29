Mexico commission: Army used undue force in 2015 protest
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission says that soldiers employed "illegitimate use of force" against civilians at a protest in which a 12-year-old boy was shot dead and 10 other people were wounded.
The incident took place July 19, 2015, when residents blocked a highway in the western state of Michoacan to protest the arrest of their leader, the head of local community policing.
The rights commission said Thursday in a statement it found that in dislodging the protests, 15 soldiers fired their weapons. It deemed "not credible" a
It said protesters had attacked government vehicles with stones and clubs but there was no evidence they used firearms.
The commission called for an investigation of the soldiers.