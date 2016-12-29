Puerto Rico spends $8M for public air ambulance amid crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's government has bought its own air ambulance months after the U.S. territory was left without one as a result of the administration's financial crisis.

Gov. Alejandro Garcia Padilla said Thursday that his administration spent $8 million to buy a helicopter for the island's health department. The announcement comes seven months after the only air ambulance company then operating in Puerto Rico suspended its services because of an unpaid multimillion-dollar government debt.