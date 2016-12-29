Russian military outraged by French satirical magazine
MOSCOW — The Russian military is condemning cartoons about the Russian military plane crash published by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.
Sunday's crash of a Syria-bound Russian plane killed all 92 people on board. It was carrying members of the world-famous Russian army choir to a New Year's concert at a Russian military base in Syria.
One of Charlie Hebdo's cartoons depicts a singer in the falling aircraft wailing 'aaaa' with inscription: "The repertoire of the Red Army Choir is expanding," while another voices sardonic regret that Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn't inside.