Russian plane crash probe finds no evidence of explosion

In this image made from video and provided by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, ministry diver lifts a fragment of a plane outside in Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. The Defense Ministry says search teams have recovered another flight recorder from a military plane that crashed in the Black Sea, killing all 92 aboard. The ministry said the second recorder was lifted from the seabed Wednesday. The first flight recorder was found the previous day and experts have started analyzing its data to determine the crash's cause. (Emergency Situations Ministry Photo via AP)

MOSCOW — A Russian military official says analysis of a crashed plane's flight recorders has shown there was no explosion on board.

Lt. Gen. Sergei Bainetov said Thursday that "we have come to conclusion that there was no explosion on board." He stopped short though of immediately ruling out a terror attack, saying that "we aren't rejecting that version yet."

Bainetov who heads the military commission investigating Sunday's crash that killed all 92 on board, said a terror attack may not necessarily involve an explosion and that several factors might have contributed to the crash.

Bainetov said that flights of the military's Tu-154s have been suspended during the investigation but said they will likely resume after the investigation is over.

