Thai parliament grants king power to name Buddhist patriarch
A
A
Share via Email
BANGKOK — Thailand's military-appointed parliament has granted the king absolute power in naming a supreme patriarch, the top ecclesiastical position of Thai Buddhism.
The amendment approved Thursday means the king can eliminate the traditional vote of the senior monks' body, the Supreme Sangha Council.
The power struggle over leadership of the Buddhist hierarchy in Thailand
Phra Ratchamangalacharn was nominated by the council to be the supreme patriarch in January but was never formally endorsed by the prime minister. He is now unlikely to get the top job.