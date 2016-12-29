The Latest: Nor'easter could drop 20 inches of snow

The Latest on the New England snow storm. (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

The snowstorm that could dump almost 20 inches of snow in parts of northern New England is moving into the region.

Roads in Vermont were snow covered and snow was falling at the rate of about 1 to 2 inches per hour by Thursday afternoon. No significant problems had been reported, but motorists were warned to expect hazardous driving conditions.

In Maine and New Hampshire, parts of the state are expected to get a foot or more of snow. Officials are also concerned about the wind. The National Weather Service expects gusts of up to 45 mph.

Utilities are preparing for power outages.

The Vermont Health Department is reminding people that overexertion shovelling snow can lead to heart attacks. People should also keep heat vents clear of ice and snow.

___

12:12 a.m.

A powerful nor'easter is poised to move into northern New England.

A winter storm warning has been posted for much of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Pohl says accumulations of a foot or more are expected inland but that a changeover to rain will reduce snowfall totals near the coast.

The storm will pack a wallop. Pohl says the barometric pressure associated with the storm is projected to be the lowest since the Valentine's Day storm in 2014.

Pete Rogers of Maine Emergency Management Agency said it's important for residents to be prepared for heavy snow and strong winds.