UK lawyers contest handling of children's asylum bids

BELGRADE, Serbia — The Latest on Europe's response to the influx of asylum-seekers and migrants (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Lawyers representing 36 children from the now dismantled migrant camp in the French town of Calais have launched a legal challenge to Britain's handling of their asylum applications.

Toufique Hossain, who represents the children, says 28 of them want written reasons for why their cases were rejected. He says eight others are waiting for an outcome to their applications.

The children, aged 14 to 17, are from Eritrea, Afghanistan and Sudan.

Hossain said Thursday they are seeking a judicial review in the High Court, expected in early next year.

French authorities dismantled the slum-like migrant camp known as the "jungle" in October. Hossain argued that Britain's government has failed to live up to a promise to take in more unaccompanied children from the sprawling camp.

___

12:30 p.m.

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni says the government will take further measures to combat terrorism following the shooting death of a Tunisian fugitive near Milan.

He also told reporters in Rome on Thursday that the government needs to take steps to improve the efficiency of repatriation procedures at migrant centres .

Italy's interior minister will head a meeting on security in Milan later Thursday, nearly a week after the fugitive suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack was shot to death after being stopped in a routine police patrol.

The fugitive, Anis Amri, had arrived in Italy during Arab Spring in early 2011, quickly landing in jail after setting fire to a migrant centre . Attempts by Italy to deport him after his release failed for bureaucratic reasons.

___

10:25 a.m.

Serbian police say two Afghan migrants have been killed and 10 have been injured in a car crash on a highway in central Serbia.

Police say the crash occurred early Thursday near the town of Nis when the car crammed with the migrants hit a protective barrier on the highway. A suspected people smuggler who drove the car fled the scene of the crash.

State TV quoted doctors from the emergency hospital in Nis as saying that the injured migrants included five children. Doctors say that most of the injuries are severe and that one of the patients had to have both legs amputated.