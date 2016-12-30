Banned Pakistani group's student wing protests US terror tag

ISLAMABAD — Dozens of activists from a student wing of the banned anti-India Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group have rallied in Islamabad to condemn a recent U.S. ban on their organization.

The protest comes two days after the U.S. State Department designated the Al-Muhammadia Students wing a terrorist organization.

At the Friday protest, Hafzala Ahmed, an Al-Muhammadia Students activist, said that they are being maligned by Washington to appease India. He said they are not linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was founded by Pakistani cleric Hafiz Saeed. India blames Lashkar-e-Taiba for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people.

Pakistan has banned Lashkar-e-Taiba but Saeed still operates openly in the country.