Court reinstates Kennedy cousin Skakel's murder conviction

HARTFORD, Conn. — A divided Connecticut Supreme Court has reinstated Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's conviction in the 1975 murder of Martha Moxley, rejecting a lower court ruling that his trial lawyer didn't adequately represent him.

The state's highest court on Friday released its 4-3 ruling.

Skakel's lawyer said he was reviewing the ruling and had no immediate comment.

Skakel was convicted in 2002 of killing Moxley in Greenwich, where they were teenage neighbours . He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.