Egypt's government approves transfer of islands to Saudis

CAIRO — Egypt's Cabinet has approved the transfer of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia despite protests earlier this year and a court ruling that said the transfer was unconstitutional.

The state-run MENA news agency reported Thursday that President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's government approved the deal and sent it to parliament for ratification despite the court ruling, which the government has appealed.

The transfer was announced alongside a Saudi aid package, leading critics to condemn it as a land sell-off. The government insists the two islands were always part of Saudi Arabia but were placed under Egypt's protection decades ago.