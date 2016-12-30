In rare split, UK's May criticizes US stance on Israel

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May has taken the unusual step of distancing her government from President Barack Obama's criticism of Israel.

A spokesman for May said the British government does not think it is "appropriate to attack the composition of the democratically elected government of an ally."

The comments made Thursday were in response to U.S. Secretary of State John's Kerry's outspoken speech challenging the Israeli government's policy on settlement expansion and other issues.

May's spokesman, speaking anonymously in line with government rules, said it was wrong to focus solely on the settlement issue when the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is so complex.