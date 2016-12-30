Israel's Netanyahu denies 'baseless' reports of new scandal

JERUSALEM — Israel's prime minister has denied what he calls "baseless" reports that he received gifts from two businessmen.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that "all these so-called scandals have turned out to be baseless and the same will be regarding the allegations published in the media now."

Israel's Channel 2 TV reported Thursday that Netanyahu accepted " favours " from businessmen in Israel and abroad. It said Netanyahu was the central suspect in a second investigation that also involves family members. It said a criminal probe is expected next week.