Israel's Netanyahu denies 'baseless' reports of new scandal
JERUSALEM — Israel's prime minister has denied what he calls "baseless" reports that he received gifts from two businessmen.
Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that "all these so-called scandals have turned out to be baseless and the same will be regarding the allegations published in the media now."
Israel's Channel 2 TV reported Thursday that Netanyahu accepted "
An opposition lawmaker is campaigning for Netanyahu to be investigated for corruption over suspicions that donors improperly transferred money for his personal use, as well as reports his personal attorney represented a German firm involved in a $1.5 billion sale of submarines to Israel.